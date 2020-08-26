Lisa Haydon Wakes up at 6am to Have the Beach All to Herself, Shares Photos with Son

Model and actress Lisa Haydon has been spending a lot of time by the beach on Hong Kong during the quarantine period. On Wednesday, the mother of two shared a couple of pictures from an early morning visit to the beach.

One picture showed Lisa in a playful mood with her three-year-old son Zack, and in the other, she poses alone on the beach in Hong Kong. "It was worth it... Waking up at 6 am to have this beach all to ourselves thanks Nicole (her friend) for the motivation and the photos," she wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday, Lisa shared a picture of herself with her six-month-old son Leo from another beach outing and she captioned it, "Beach Baby." In the photo, little Leo can be seen napping on Lisa's lap.

View this post on Instagram Beach Baby A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 23, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

Lisa has been spending her quarantine days in Hong Kong since March with her husband and two kids. She is married to businessman Dino Lalvani and they live in Hong Kong with their sons.

Instead of being locked up at home like all of us, she has been surfing a lot. She has also been sharing those updates on Instagram, making followers envious.

