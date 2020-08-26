MOVIES

Lisa Haydon Wakes up at 6am to Have the Beach All to Herself, Shares Photos with Son

Lisa Haydon has shared some pictures from an early morning visit to the beach when no one else was around.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
Model and actress Lisa Haydon has been spending a lot of time by the beach on Hong Kong during the quarantine period. On Wednesday, the mother of two shared a couple of pictures from an early morning visit to the beach.

One picture showed Lisa in a playful mood with her three-year-old son Zack, and in the other, she poses alone on the beach in Hong Kong. "It was worth it... Waking up at 6 am to have this beach all to ourselves thanks Nicole (her friend) for the motivation and the photos," she wrote in the caption.

It was worth it ... waking up at 6am to have this beach alllll to ourselves thanks @nicspichi for the motivation and the photos

On Tuesday, Lisa shared a picture of herself with her six-month-old son Leo from another beach outing and she captioned it, "Beach Baby." In the photo, little Leo can be seen napping on Lisa's lap.

Beach Baby

Lisa has been spending her quarantine days in Hong Kong since March with her husband and two kids. She is married to businessman Dino Lalvani and they live in Hong Kong with their sons.

Instead of being locked up at home like all of us, she has been surfing a lot. She has also been sharing those updates on Instagram, making followers envious.

Read: Lisa Haydon Braving Big Waves on Surf Board will Blow Your Mind, Watch Video

