Lisa Haydon Welcomes Third Child, Announces Birth of Baby Girl in the Most Unique Way

Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their third child recently. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. The actress did not officially announce the arrival of her third child on social media. The news of her baby girl was out after a fan asked her about the baby in the comment section of her recent Instagram post. A fan asked, “Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby?" To this, the new mommy replied, “in my arms."

Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She shared a picture of herself with her hand on her baby bump. In the caption, she revealed that she was all set to welcome a baby girl. “With my very little woman," she wrote in the caption of the post.

A few weeks back, the actress shared pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared several posts giving a glimpse of the celebrations, which had an all-white theme.

The “Queen" star and Lalvani, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Haydon’s last big-screen outing was Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016) and she hosted the reality show “Top Model India" in 2018.

