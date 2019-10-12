Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Lisa Haydon’s Son Kissing Her Baby Bump Will Melt Your Heart, See Pic Here

Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and she is actively sharing her pregnancy updates for her Instagram family.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 12, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lisa Haydon’s Son Kissing Her Baby Bump Will Melt Your Heart, See Pic Here
Image courtesy: Lisa Haydon/ Instagram

Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and she is actively sharing her pregnancy updates for her Instagram family. The mom-to-be shared an adorable picture on Friday, featuring her two-year-old son Zack Lalvani. The boy can be seen blissfully kissing his mom’s baby bump.

Lisa, dressed in a black bikini, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she stands next to her son on a beach. Shibani Dandekar and Evelyn Sharma also commented on Lisa's post. "Aaah! This is just love," wrote Shibani Dandekar.

Take a look at the heartwarming picture here:

The 33-year-old model, who eventually got into acting, shared more striking pictures of herself, dressed in swimwear, on her Instagram profile. Her pregnancy glow is hard to miss in the pictures.

Earlier this week, the Queen actor posted a picture from her work out session, In her post, Lisa talked about promoting a healthy body image. "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I've had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc... But I think it's really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I'm only going to get bigger. Okay, with that in mind, let's do it," wrote Lisa Haydon.

https://www.instagram.com/lisahaydon/?utm_source=ig_embed

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram