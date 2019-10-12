Lisa Haydon’s Son Kissing Her Baby Bump Will Melt Your Heart, See Pic Here

Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and she is actively sharing her pregnancy updates for her Instagram family. The mom-to-be shared an adorable picture on Friday, featuring her two-year-old son Zack Lalvani. The boy can be seen blissfully kissing his mom’s baby bump.

Lisa, dressed in a black bikini, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she stands next to her son on a beach. Shibani Dandekar and Evelyn Sharma also commented on Lisa's post. "Aaah! This is just love," wrote Shibani Dandekar.

Take a look at the heartwarming picture here:

The 33-year-old model, who eventually got into acting, shared more striking pictures of herself, dressed in swimwear, on her Instagram profile. Her pregnancy glow is hard to miss in the pictures.

Earlier this week, the Queen actor posted a picture from her work out session, In her post, Lisa talked about promoting a healthy body image. "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I've had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc... But I think it's really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I'm only going to get bigger. Okay, with that in mind, let's do it," wrote Lisa Haydon.

https://www.instagram.com/lisahaydon/?utm_source=ig_embed

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017.

