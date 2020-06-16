Lisa Kudrow Wishes Courteney Cox On Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Actress Lisa Kudrow wished her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, a happy 56th birthday by sharing a series of photos on social media.

Lisa put out the unseen pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you.”

In the snaps, Lisa is seen wearing a long cardigan and cat-eyed glasses, while Courteney dons a smart polka dot shirt tucked into jeans.

Courteney responded to the birthday wish by writing, “I love you loot!! So much." Lisa’s post has garnered over 1.8 million likes and thousands of comments from followers.

Courteney marked her birthday by uploading a video on Instagram, wherein she is seen taking a running jump and diving into the ocean.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf.”

Lisa, Courteney and their Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will come together for a much-anticipated reunion later this year. The reunion will air on HBO’s streaming service HBO Max.

However, the reunion may also be held virtually, if the coronavirus lockdown conditions persist.

The unscripted special episode was originally slated to debut on May 27, but filming was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

