Lisa Marie Presley No More: Ex-Husband Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken', Remembers Her Late Son Benjamin

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 20:51 IST

Los Angeles

Nicolas Cage reacted to Lisa Marie Presley's death. The couple was married for a brief period.

Actor Nicolas Cage remembered Lisa Marie Presley after the devastating news of her death made the headlines. The actor, who was married to Elvis Presley’s daughter in 2002, issued a statement reacting to her death. He said he was heartbroken to learn the news of her demise and finds solace in believing that she is reunited with her late son Benjamin.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage said, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

For the unversed, Lisa shared Benjamin Keogh with her ex-husband Danny Keough. Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020. Her last few posts on Instagram were dedicated to him. “Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people . I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way. (link to story in Bio)," her caption read.

She also had teenage twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalised last May. Meanwhile, Cage and Lisa Marie Presley began dating in 2001 but split in early 2002. They reunited and married in August 2002. However, in November 2002, they filed for a divorce.

Lisa Marie Presley was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She died at the age of 54, following a cardiac arrest. The singer’s death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla Presley. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

