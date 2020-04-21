Lisa Ray Posts Pic of Twin Daughters Wearing Masks, Shares Heartfelt Message

Lisa Ray has many facets. Starting as a model, now she is an actor, author, cancer survivor and activist. She is also the proud parent to twins Sufi and Soleil along with husband Jason Dehni.

The actor recently shared her thoughts about her daughters dealing with the current coronavirus crises in a candid post. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two pictures of the one-year-old twins standing socially apart, wearing surgical masks.

In the caption, Lisa wrote, “What will my Souffle make of this time? I try to make it clear, mama has internalised the source of her joy : the process of thinking and reflecting on life. How do I ensure they see the human family’s connection to nature and each other is sacred and immutable behind the masks?”

Soufflé is the collective name Lisa uses to refer to both of her daughters. Further, the author quoted Marianne Williamson to reflect on the duality of reality which the pandemic has brought forth.

“Two different realities coexist during this pandemic. One is physically, politically & economically devastating; while the other is a forced period of reflection which has already born fruit in the form of reminding us we’re one human family, connected with nature and each other,” she added.

Lisa has settled in Singapore a while back, which is currently not under complete lockdown.

On the work front, she was seen playing an important character in the web series Four More Shots Please! The second season of the female-led show released just a few days back.

