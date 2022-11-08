Lisa Ray Says Media 'Wasn't Always Nice' After Cancer Treatment, Show Replaced Her Due To Short Hair

Model-actress and cancer survivor Lisa Ray opened up about her battle with the disease on World Cancer Awareness Day. The Four More Shots Please actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. She was declared cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant. While Lisa beat cancer, in a recent interview she recalled that she was replaced in a travel show due to her short hair post her chemotherapy.

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Lisa said, “After my treatment, I once tried wearing a wig for a public event but I found it to be ridiculous. I told myself, ‘Remove it’ & went all bald. It was all over the headlines but more than that, it was the most liberating thing I’d ever done. But the media wasn’t always nice. After chemo, I was a part of a travel show with my hair short. I called it a ‘chemo cut.’ But the channel replaced me. They wanted a girl with ‘long’ hair. It was heartbreaking.”

Lisa also opened up about her relapse. The actress had previously revealed that she relapsed after her wedding to Jason Dehni in 2012. Speaking about it in the interview, Lisa recalled, “I did go into remission only to relapse 3 years later. Things were different by then. I was getting married. I was shattered but I took it 1 day at a time. My body told me what to do & I listened. I went for a 3 week transformation program. I meditated, drank juices, ate sprouts, & introspected. I healed internally. And within months I beat cancer again & without the stem cell surgery! It’s been 9 years since then a lot has happened. I did more movies, wrote a book, raised cancer awareness, had kids, & did the unthinkable- found the courage to start an art platform! It’s ironic how a disease that usually brings the end to us changed my life completely & made me feel more alive than anything else ever did!”

Lisa Ray is a mother of twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil. She welcomed them via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Lisa was last seen in Four More Shots Please season 3, playing Bani J’s on-screen love interest.

