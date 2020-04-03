Lisa Ray Shares Throwback Photo from Beach Holiday, Says 'Can't Believe This was December 2019'

Actress-model, Lisa Ray is busy spending some quality quarantine time sitting back and relaxing at home. The Kasoor actress recently added a beautiful photograph from a family holiday on her Instagram timeline.

In the image posted by the 47-year-old, we see Lisa with her husband Jason Dehni and their two adorable munchkins having a blast at a beach. She wrote, "He and me before there was (regulated) space in between. Can't believe this was December 2019. Mindthegap. Socialdistancing. Newworldorder."

In another Instagram post, the Canadian-born beauty shared an adorable photo of her baby girl carting in a toy automobile. Along with the image, she penned a note that reads, "Somewhere, there's a child who is recklessly happy, Someone is grating orange peel. And a candle is lit. If you can't find the answer. In the curve of a woman's bare shoulder. In the wind and trees taking charge. In the sag of an old man's trousers. In the rehabilitating starch of silence. Where are you looking?"

In February 2012, Ray exchanged vows with Jason Dehni in California. In September 2018, the couple became parents to twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil via surrogacy. Ray, who is a philanthropist, turned author to share the chronicles of her battle with cancer.

Last week, Ray shared a post recommending distancing with her twin daughters in the frame. "Speculative distancing. C’mon. How do you expect twins to practise social distancing (but they can self-isolate to keep others safe," she captioned the endearing photo.