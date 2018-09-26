Lisa Ray Talks About her 'Third Baby'; Find Out the Deets Here

Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray says penning her life story for a memoir, which will be out in the summer of 2019, has transported her to myriad experiences and the emotions of a life lived "close to the bone".Lisa, who recently surprised everyone with the news of becoming a mother of twins through surrogacy, will be publishing the book with HarperCollins India."I am both nervous and excited about the publication of my memoir. Writing my story has transported me through a myriad of experiences and worlds, and the emotions of a life lived close to the bone," Lisa said in a statement.The yet untitled memoir promises to be an unflinching and deeply moving account of Lisa's nomadic existence: her entry into the Indian entertainment industry; her relationship with her Bengali father and Polish mother; movie sets and the Oscars with her nominated film "Water"; her battle with eating disorder; being diagnosed with multiple myeloma; her spiritual quest; and the heartaches and triumphs of her journey."I've been working on this a long time and, after the birth of my twins, it feels like my third baby... It's hard to tell your own story authentically without unwavering support. I hope this will be the first of many more stories I have to share," she added.In 2009, Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. A year later, she announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant.The actress made a comeback in Hindi filmdom in 2016 with Ishq Forever. She was later seen in films like Veerappan and Dobaraa.Diya Kar from HarperCollins India said: "Lisa's memoir is candid, brave and inspiring. We are delighted that we will be publishing the story of her remarkable journey."(With IANS inputs)