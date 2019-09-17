Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Lisa Ray's 'Free and Unfiltered' Selfie Wins Hearts on Social Media

Lisa Ray shared a no makeup selfie on social media, inspiring people to share their own belief in body positivity.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Lisa Ray's 'Free and Unfiltered' Selfie Wins Hearts on Social Media
Image of Lisa Ray, courtesy of Instagram
At a time when filters dominate the world of social media, Lisa Ray has come out and shared an unfiltered picture of herself. In the photo, the actress appears to be without makeup and yet looks very pretty.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lisa wrote: "That's me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn't, fuck it. You're lovable and perfect regardless) #unfilterme".

Responding to the bold selfie by Lisa, many even shared their own unfiltered images on social media asserting the belief in body positivity. Many even showered praises on Lisa for sharing her no make up look with the world.

One user commented on the pic by writing, "Very courageous. A fact but very true. Love ourselves however we are. Lisa Ray, a beautiful women with beautiful heart, with beautiful work, with beautiful thought, with beautiful lessons," while others too responded in a similar manner.

Check out some of the responses here:

On the work front, Lisa was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series, "Four More Shots Please!".

(With inputs from IANS)

