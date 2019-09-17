Lisa Ray's 'Free and Unfiltered' Selfie Wins Hearts on Social Media

At a time when filters dominate the world of social media, Lisa Ray has come out and shared an unfiltered picture of herself. In the photo, the actress appears to be without makeup and yet looks very pretty.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lisa wrote: "That's me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn't, fuck it. You're lovable and perfect regardless) #unfilterme".

Responding to the bold selfie by Lisa, many even shared their own unfiltered images on social media asserting the belief in body positivity. Many even showered praises on Lisa for sharing her no make up look with the world.

One user commented on the pic by writing, "Very courageous. A fact but very true. Love ourselves however we are. Lisa Ray, a beautiful women with beautiful heart, with beautiful work, with beautiful thought, with beautiful lessons," while others too responded in a similar manner.

Check out some of the responses here:

Very courageous.A fact but very true. Love ourselves however we are.Lisa Roy, a beautiful women with beautiful heart, with beautiful work, with beautiful thought, with beautiful lessons. — Zeeshan Rashidi (@zhrashidi) September 16, 2019

This is me after serious accident. Air warrior doesn't need filter or make up or hair colour. Ageing gracefully is the best thing. pic.twitter.com/TnV0oxscEF — capt dhaka (@chunmun1978) September 16, 2019

Hats up to, first women in world who tweeted her correct age.. — Baba NR (@GaribCeo) September 16, 2019

You are still pretty Lisa — Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) September 16, 2019

Lisa, you were beautiful when you started your career but now life experiences made you more beautiful. There are women who sleep with their makeup. Wakeup! — Shailendra Kaushik (@BharatKaushikDL) September 17, 2019

On the work front, Lisa was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series, "Four More Shots Please!".

(With inputs from IANS)

