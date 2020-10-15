News18 Logo

List Of Billboard Music Awards Winners In Top Categories

Billie Eilish accepts the award for top female artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Top Hot 100 song: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Billboard 200 album: Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top artist: Post Malone

Top new artist: Billie Eilish

Top female artist: Billie Eilish

Top male artist: Post Malone

Top streaming songs artist: Post Malone

Top song sales artist: Lizzo

Top radio songs artist: Jonas Bros.

Top duo/group: Jonas Bros.

Top R&B artist: Khalid

Top rap artist: Post Malone

Top country artist: Luke Combs

Top rock artist: Panic! at the Disco

Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

Top gospel artist: Kanye West

Top social artist: BTS

Top touring artist: Pink

Chart achievement award: Harry Styles

Icon award: Garth Brooks

___

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/


