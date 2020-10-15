List Of Billboard Music Awards Winners In Top Categories
Billie Eilish accepts the award for top female artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A list of winners in the top categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
October 15, 2020
Top Hot 100 song: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Top Billboard 200 album: Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Top artist: Post Malone
Top new artist: Billie Eilish
Top female artist: Billie Eilish
Top male artist: Post Malone
Top streaming songs artist: Post Malone
Top song sales artist: Lizzo
Top radio songs artist: Jonas Bros.
Top duo/group: Jonas Bros.
Top R&B artist: Khalid
Top rap artist: Post Malone
Top country artist: Luke Combs
Top rock artist: Panic! at the Disco
Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle
Top gospel artist: Kanye West
Top social artist: BTS
Top touring artist: Pink
Chart achievement award: Harry Styles
Icon award: Garth Brooks
___
For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/