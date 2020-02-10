Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

List of Winners at 92nd Academy Awards So Far

Here's an early list of winners at the 92nd Academy Awards which were held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
List of Winners at 92nd Academy Awards So Far
Image: Reuters

The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held at the Dolby Theatre:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Costume Design: "Little Women"

Live Action Short Film: "The Neighbour's Window"

Production Design: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Documentary Feature: "American Factory"

Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern ,"Marriage Story"

Documentary Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

Cinematography: Roger Deakins for "1917"

Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"

Visual Effects: "1917"

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"

Sound Mixing: "1917"

Sound Editing: "Ford V Ferrari"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram