List of Winners at 92nd Academy Awards So Far

The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held at the Dolby Theatre:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Costume Design: "Little Women"

Live Action Short Film: "The Neighbour's Window"

Production Design: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Documentary Feature: "American Factory"

Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern ,"Marriage Story"

Documentary Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

Cinematography: Roger Deakins for "1917"

Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"

Visual Effects: "1917"

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"

Sound Mixing: "1917"

Sound Editing: "Ford V Ferrari"

