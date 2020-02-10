List of Winners at 92nd Academy Awards So Far
Here's an early list of winners at the 92nd Academy Awards which were held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California.
Image: Reuters
The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held at the Dolby Theatre:
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”
Animated short film: “Hair Love”
Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
Costume Design: "Little Women"
Live Action Short Film: "The Neighbour's Window"
Production Design: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Documentary Feature: "American Factory"
Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern ,"Marriage Story"
Documentary Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
Cinematography: Roger Deakins for "1917"
Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"
Visual Effects: "1917"
Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"
Sound Mixing: "1917"
Sound Editing: "Ford V Ferrari"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Natalie Portman Puts Names of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors on Her Dior Cape at Red Carpet
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida
- WATCH: Kid's Reaction to Hearing His Mom's Voice After Doc Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure