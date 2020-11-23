List Of Winners At The 2020 American Music Awards
A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
New artist of the year: Doja Cat
Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours”
Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber
Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS
Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now”
Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, Fine Line”
Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj
Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD
Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, WAP”
Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat
Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd
Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, Heartless”
Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, After Hours
Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris
Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours”
Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: Gods Country
Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, Tusa”
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG”
Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots
Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers
Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga
Favorite social artist: BTS
Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, cardigan”
Favorite soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album”