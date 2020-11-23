List Of Winners At The 2020 American Music Awards

A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

New artist of the year: Doja Cat

Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours”

Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber

Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now”

Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, Fine Line”

Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD

Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, WAP”

Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat

Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd

Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, Heartless”

Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris

Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours”

Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: Gods Country

Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, Tusa”

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG”

Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots

Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers

Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite social artist: BTS

Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, cardigan”

Favorite soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album”