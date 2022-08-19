'... Listen To Your Heart': Meghana Raj Recalls Late Husband's Advice

Actress Meghana Raj, who lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja to a heart attack on August 7, 2020, has been a target of trolling after people claimed that she was living her life on her terms and had forgotten about her husband completely.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress shared her views on second marriage. She revealed that after Chiranjeevi’s death, while some people advised her to get married for the second time, others asked her to stay single and look after her child Raayan Raj Sarja. Raayan was born on October 22, 2020, just a few months after Chiranjeevi passed away.

“There is a group of people who advise me to get married. There is also a group of people who say you should be happy with your son. So who should I listen to?” questioned Meghana.

In response, the Raja Huli actress asserted that despite all the opinions surrounding her, she only listens to herself. Recalling a piece of advice given to her by her late husband, Meghana shared, “Chiranjeevi always said that no matter what the world says, listen to your heart,” which the actress still abides by.

Asked about her opinions on a second marriage, Meghana gave a befitting reply. She said, “I haven’t asked myself that question about marriage yet. One thing Chiru (Chiranjeevi) left behind was the way a person should live. So I don’t think about what will happen tomorrow. Or never think what my life will be like after a couple of days” adding that all she is concerned about is the present.

Speaking about people trolling her, Meghna asserted that she need not prove her love towards her husband Chiranjeevi to the trolls. Previously, when a social media user took a jibe at her and commented, “Oh you don’t remember Chiru now?” Meghana was quick to hit back with, “Brother I don’t have to prove whether I remember him…”

Meghana was last seen in the Kannada film Selfie Mummy Google Daddy opposite Srujan Lokesh and Achyuth Kuma. She often shares glimpses of her son and late husband Chiranjeevi on social media.

