Literally Got No Concrete Reason, Says Daisy Shah on Facing Repeated Rejections

Actress Daisy Shah, who has movies such as Jai Ho, Hate Story 4 and Race 3 to her name, says she is ready to improve herself to prove her potential.

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Facing rejections in Bollywood is a regular for those struggling to make a name for themselves in the industry. However, for actress Daisy Shah, who has movies such as Jai Ho, Hate Story 4 and Race 3 to her name, its disheartening to being rejected and not knowing the reason makes it worse.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about how it has become a pattern with her lately, “It’s been happening for a very long time. Some say, ‘We will get back to you’, but they never get back. I’ve literally got no concrete reason whenever I have been rejected.”

Daisy Shah says she has not been able to figure out the reason of being rejected adding that knowing the same will help her in her career since she knows her capabilities, “Till date, I’ve not been able to figure out what is that one thing which is going wrong from my side, or is it something that I’m not doing right. That’s one question I still need an answer for, and I hope to get that soon because then I can turn things around for myself in terms of my life and career.”

The actress further said she was ready to push herself wherever required so that people see the potential in her and how she can do justice to her particular role, “If a person thinks that I can’t add value or I’m not capable to be a part of their film, then I’m ready to work harder on myself."

While people may have suggested the actress to make a connection with people in the industry, since that also comes as a big part of being cast, Daisy feels that it is something that does not come as a part of her personality. She explains, "That’s because I’m a very closed person when it comes to making connections. That makes it difficult for me to get out of my cocoon and tell a person, ‘Sir, I’d like to work with you". However, the actress says she has figured that part out now and is trying her best to overcome it.

