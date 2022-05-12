Little-Known Facts About Mahesh Babu Every Fan Must Know

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent statement that “Bollywood cannot afford me” has stirred up a commotion. During the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s upcoming movie Major, the prince of Tollywood stated that he does not want to waste his time working in Bollywood. The actor also revealed that in past he was offered various projects from Bollywood.

Here’s let’s take a look at the actor’s remuneration and what contributes to his building net worth.

According to Celebrity Networth.com, Mahesh Babu’s assets are worth $32 million. Most of his earnings come from movies and advertising.

As per reports, the actor earlier used to charge around Rs 55 crores per movie. However, he recently hiked his fee and now takes home Rs 80 crore for every movie.

Moreover, the vanity van that Mahesh Babu uses, during the shooting schedule, is worth crores. The price tag of the actor’s vanity van stood at Rs 6 crore, which includes a lot of facilities. The luxurious vanity comes with many amenities like a bathroom, TV, stylish sitting area, kitchen, and more, stated reports.

Leading a dreamy life, the actor along with his family resides in the posh Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad. The stunning home features various amenities like a home gym, mini theatre, an indoor swimming pool, a lush backyard with multiple bedrooms, and a sprawling backyard too. In addition, he also owns a property worth a few crores in Bangalore.

Mahesh Babu is also fond of luxury cars. As per Carwale, the actor, in his car collection, has BMW 730Ld, Mercedes GL Class, Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 crore, and Audi e-Tron electric car worth Rs 1.19 crore.

