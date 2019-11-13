Little Things 3 Review: Dhruv Sehgal-Mithila Palkar's Show Slows Down in the New Season

Little Things 3

Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar

Streaming on: Netflix

Little Things has indeed come a long way. What began as small Facebook videos on the struggles faced by a millennial couple, has now turned into a full-fledged series with solid emotions and perfect hook points.

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar's show picks its stories from everyday incidents and turn them into super impressive snippets which make us ponder over life and how it can be seen in a new light. The third season of the show is also a winner in this regard. It keeps you glued to their lives.

While season one was all about the adorable breezy chemistry between the two leads, season 2 turned out to be a self-exploration journey for both Kavya and Dhruv as individuals and as a live-in couple. And now with the third season, the self-exploration and evolution takes a new road as they bring long distance relationship on to the discussion table.

Kavya and Dhruv have ageing parents, who they want to support and spend time with, and then at the same time they want to excel in their respective careers and also be with each other.

In season three, we can clearly see that the couple is overburdened with responsibilities and self-pity. In eight episodes, they touch upon topics where we see drifted childhood friends coming together, fear of losing a loved one (in this case Kavya's torment of bidding adieu to her neighbour dog Kaju) and making discussions around marriages as easy and open as deciding shades of curtain or furniture in your house.

In every episode, you'll find incidents that you are facing right now or have come across some time in life. For instance, Kavya's conversation with her childhood friend about their parents is well crafted and you feel how uncomfortable they are with it.

Similarly, in another incident, after Dhruv moves to Bengaluru for his research project and Kavya is still there in Mumbai, everybody tells Dhruv that it will be difficult for him. Somehow when they are done with it and their focus shifts to Kavya, their constant empathetic stares break her down.

But it’s too slow this time. It seems stretched and sluggish at regular intervals. At one point, the innocence of the show also begins to fade. The Dhruv-Kavya moments surely gives us some oh-so-me moments but such situations worked more as small videos.

Rating: 2.5/5

