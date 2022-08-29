CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Little Women K-Drama Trailer: Park Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun Give Bloody Twist To Louisa May Alcott Classic

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2022, 19:05 IST

Seoul

A new trailer of Little Women, a K-drama based on Louisa May Alcott's classic, was released on Monday. Watch it here.

The first trailer of Little Women’s Korean adaptation is here and boy, it is far beyond our expectations! The K-drama stars Kim Go-eun as the eldest sister, Nam Ji-hyun is the middle sister and Park Ji-hu as the youngest sister. The trailer revealed that though the K-drama is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic, it is set in present-day South Korea and involves a lot more drama.

The trailer hinted that the sisters grew up in poverty. Struggling to make ends meet, one of the sisters comes across a bag of money and their life takes a dark turn, resulting in them facing off against the wealthiest family in South Korea.

Watch the Little Women trailer below:

Little Women marks her third series in two years and second this year alone. She was seen in The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020 and followed it by Yumi’s Cells in 2021. The second season of the show premiered earlier this year. It is also Nam Ji-hyun’s third drama in two years after 365: Repeat the Year and Drama Festa – Off Route. Whereas, this is Park Ji-hu’s first K-drama since 2019. It was also recently reported that Song Joong-ki will be seen playing a cameo in the series.

Speaking about the series with Elle, Kim Go-eun said, “I felt that we had great chemistry together even without having to talk. I thought that I just need to do a good job myself. I thought deeply about how to best express the script that writer Jung Seo Kyung had written with delicacy. I even tried to transcribe [the script] while following Oh In Joo’s emotions.”

Nam Ji-hyun added, “Director Kim Hee Won has a clear sense of direction. My problems, which I often struggle alone with, get resolved when I go on set [thanks to her]. I’m filming with a feeling that I’m riding a sturdy ship with a trustworthy captain.”

first published:August 29, 2022, 19:05 IST
last updated:August 29, 2022, 19:05 IST