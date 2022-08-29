Little Women K-Drama Trailer: Park Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun Give Bloody Twist To Louisa May Alcott Classic

The first trailer of Little Women’s Korean adaptation is here and boy, it is far beyond our expectations! The K-drama stars Kim Go-eun as the eldest sister, Nam Ji-hyun is the middle sister and Park Ji-hu as the youngest sister. The trailer revealed that though the K-drama is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic, it is set in present-day South Korea and involves a lot more drama.

The trailer hinted that the sisters grew up in poverty. Struggling to make ends meet, one of the sisters comes across a bag of money and their life takes a dark turn, resulting in them facing off against the wealthiest family in South Korea.

Watch the Little Women trailer below:

Little Women marks her third series in two years and second this year alone. She was seen in The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020 and followed it by Yumi’s Cells in 2021. The second season of the show premiered earlier this year. It is also Nam Ji-hyun’s third drama in two years after 365: Repeat the Year and Drama Festa – Off Route. Whereas, this is Park Ji-hu’s first K-drama since 2019. It was also recently reported that Song Joong-ki will be seen playing a cameo in the series.

Speaking about the series with Elle, Kim Go-eun said, “I felt that we had great chemistry together even without having to talk. I thought that I just need to do a good job myself. I thought deeply about how to best express the script that writer Jung Seo Kyung had written with delicacy. I even tried to transcribe [the script] while following Oh In Joo’s emotions.”

Nam Ji-hyun added, “Director Kim Hee Won has a clear sense of direction. My problems, which I often struggle alone with, get resolved when I go on set [thanks to her]. I’m filming with a feeling that I’m riding a sturdy ship with a trustworthy captain.”

