Live It Up: FIFA World Cup 2018 Anthem Repeats The South American Vibe On the Russian Land
FIFA Anthem has always held a special place in the hearts of the fans and has resulted in organisation roping in some of the biggest names in the music industry to compose the song of the World Cup.
Image: A still from Live It Up!
The official anthem of FIFA World Cup 2018 is here and it talks about living it up in one life. Titled Live It Up!, the song has been composed by Grammy-winning American rapper Thomas Wesley Pentz, aka DJ Diplo and features actor Will Smith along with reggaeton star Nicky Jam and Bon-Bon singer Era Istrefi.
Keeping the tradition alive, the anthem is all about celebrating the spirit of the game while maintaining a thumping pace and relentless beats to get the fans grooving. The video also features former Brazilian player Ronaldinho and a montage of some terrific goals from the previous world cups.
FIFA anthem has always held a special place in the hearts of the fans and has resulted in organisation roping in some of the biggest names in the music industry to compose the song of the World Cup. From Ricky Martin's Ale! Ale! in 1998 to Shakira's swaying her way into fans' hearts in 2010 with Waka Waka and Pitbull dancing in the streets of Brazil in 2014 to soak in the culture of the then-host nation, celebrities never forget to inculcate one unique aspect in every anthem.
However, the reaction to Live It Up! has been mixed so far. Football fans are not happy with the inclusion of stars from countries that haven't even qualified for the world cup. Moreover, the done to death South American vibe of the song kills the 'celebrate the host nation' thought behind the official anthems.
Talking about the song, Diplo told The Week, "I've never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe," Adding to it, Will said, "It's an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represent harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance."
FIFA World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held in Russia this year and will kick off on June 14th with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The FIFA World Cup 2018 final will be held on July 15th at the same stadium as the opening match - Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The defending champions Germany will play their first match against Mexico.
