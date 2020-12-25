News18 Logo

LIVE Updates | Rajinikanth Hospitalised Due to Blood Pressure Issues, Wishes Pour in For Actor's Speedy Recovery

News18.com | December 25, 2020, 16:06 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement. He was shooting for a movie there for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, however, tested negative. "Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said.

He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his BP settles down before being discharged, it said. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is "haemodynamically" stable, the statement said.
Dec 25, 2020 16:06 (IST)

Giving updates about his health condition, a statement from the hospital clarified that though the actor did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital.

Dec 25, 2020 15:49 (IST)

Rajinikanth was shooting for his movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth tested negative on December 22 and since then has been in isolation although being monitored closely, the hospital said. 

Dec 25, 2020 15:36 (IST)

Soon after the news of Rajinikanth's health surfaced, fans took to social media praying for the speedy recovery of the actor. 

Dec 25, 2020 15:27 (IST)

"He will be investigated and monitored closely in hospital till his blood pressure settles down before he can be discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the hospital said.

Dec 25, 2020 15:22 (IST)

Rajinikanth was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. 

Dec 25, 2020 15:19 (IST)

Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations.

Rajinikanth had earlier arrived in the city for the shoot of his latest flick 'Annaatthe', which has been halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19. Sun Pictures, the production house, said on Wednesday that the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

The shoot for the movie, directed by Siva and featuring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khusbu and Prakash Raj among others, resumed here on December 14.

