Live Updates: Sridevi's Body Brought to Mumbai Home, Funeral Tomorrow

Feb 27, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

The Kapoor family has now released an official statement giving out details of the funeral and last rites of the legendary actor Sridevi.

"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.

Kindly find all the details for tomorrow :

1. Condolences and last respects:

Date & Time : 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Address: Celebration Sports Club

Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053

The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

2. Cremation Ceremony

Address : Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West

​Date & Time : 28th Feb 3.30 pm onwards"