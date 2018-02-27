GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Live Updates: Sridevi's Body Brought to Mumbai Home, Funeral Tomorrow

News18.com | February 27, 2018, 10:46 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Sridevi funeral updates: A chartered plane carrying mortal remains of actor Sridevi landed at the Mumbai airport this evening. Thereafter, the actor's body was taken to her residence in Lokhandwala. A huge crowd of fans was already waiting outside her home in the city. Earlier in the day, Dubai Prosecutor’s Office ruled out any foul play in her death and released the body to her family. Family members, including her film-maker husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor, took the body from the morgue, got it embalmed and flew back home. The cremation is scheduled tomorrow around 3.30 p.m.
Sridevi, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, leaves behind her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi. In its statement, the family said Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for people to pay their last respects from 9:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. before it is taken for cremation. The family said media can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue". "The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery," it said.




Stay tuned as Shrishti Negi brings you live updates:
Feb 27, 2018 10:40 pm (IST)

Sridevi's mortal remains have been brought to her Lokhandwala residence. There is a lot of commotion outside the house, with hundreds of fans, a huge media contingent and heavy police presence. Just before the ambulance reached, friends from the film fraternity also reached the home. The funeral will take place at 3.30 pm tomorrow. A condolence meet will also be held from 9.30 in the morning.  

Feb 27, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

The ambulance carrying Sridevi’s mortal remains has left the airport and is being taken to her house in Green Acres, Lokhandwala. According to reports, a special corridor has been created for the ambulance and the convoy accompanying it.

Feb 27, 2018 10:07 pm (IST)

Sridevi’s body will be taken home from Gate No. 8 of the Mumbai airport. There is heavy presence of security personnel to manage the crowd that has gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the star. Meanwhile, a team of doctors is at Boney Kapoor’s residence.

Feb 27, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

Sonam Kapoor is with Anil Kapoor to receive Sridevi’s body at the airport. The actor’s body will be kept at her Green Acres house in Lokhandwala.

Feb 27, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

The private jet carrying the mortal remains of Sridevi has landed at the Mumbai airport. An ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor’s residence. There were 10 individuals on board the flight, including Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Reena Marwah and Sandeep Marwah.

Feb 27, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

Anil Kapoor arrives at Mumbai airport. The chartered plane carrying mortal remains of Sridevi is expected to land shortly. CISF crowd control personnel will be present around the gate during the landing. Sridevi’s daughters Jahnvi and Khushi have also left for the airport. 

Feb 27, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

The Embraer aircraft carrying Sridevi’s mortal remains departed from Dubai around 7 pm (IST), a senior Mumbai airport official said. It is expected to land in Mumbai around 9.30 pm. An ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor’s residence. Security has been stepped up.

Feb 27, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

The Kapoor family has now released an official statement giving out details of the funeral and last rites of the legendary actor Sridevi. 

"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.

Kindly find all the details for tomorrow :

1. Condolences and last respects: 
Date & Time : 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm 
Address: Celebration Sports Club
Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053

The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

2. Cremation Ceremony
Address : Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West
​Date & Time : 28th Feb 3.30 pm onwards"

Feb 27, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

In an interaction with ANI, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that the untimely demise of veteran actor Sridevi has left a huge void in the film industry. He further urged the public to stop speculating as Sridevi's family, fans and her two daughters- Khushi Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, are going through a tough time. 

Feb 27, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives at Anil Kapoor's residence with Twinkle Khanna to be with the family. 

Feb 27, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

Also Read: Media's Voyeuristic Instincts and Viewers' Sadistic Pleasures Create Circus Around Sridevi's Death

To say that Indian television channels were the most insensitive in their coverage of the actress's death would be an understatement.

Feb 27, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

The condolence meeting for actor Sridevi is to be held on Wednesday at the Celebrations Club at Garden no.5, Andheri West, Mumbai from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The funeral and last rites will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, next to Pawan Hans, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. 

Feb 27, 2018 6:12 pm (IST)

Sridevi's body has reached the Dubai International Airport and a private chartered jet will carry the body and family members back to Mumbai. Boney Kapoor is being accompanied by his son Arjun Kapoor, reports Gulf News. 

Feb 27, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)

Bappi Lahiri, who had often collaborated with late actor Sridevi, says she was the only lady superstar in the industry and will continue to be one even after her demise. 

Feb 27, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

Mr India, the cult classic, strengthened her position as an actor in the Hindi film industry impressing the viewers and critics alike. Shekhar Kapur, who had directed her in the film, took to social media and penned down an elaborate post for the late actor."You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance," he wrote. He further shared that the team was awaiting Mr India 2 adding that Sridevi had always been loyal to her directors. Kapur also cited an incident wherein she had stood by his side and fought for him like a "tigress."
 

You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It’s unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It’s devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film

A post shared by @ shekharkapur on

Feb 27, 2018 5:41 pm (IST)

While several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha and Karisma Kapoor among others flocked to Anil Kapoor's residence to be with the family, Odisha's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a glorious tribute to the legendary actor Sridevi who had breathed her last on February 24. (Photo: PTI)
 

Feb 27, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)
CNN News18 has accessed a copy of the embalming certificate which states Sridevi's body has been sealed in a suitable coffin and is in a fit condition to travel by air or sea.  

Feb 27, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)

The body of late actor Sridevi has now reached the Dubai airport and is expected to reach Mumbai by late evening, reports Khaleej Times. 

Feb 27, 2018 5:13 pm (IST)

The fans have been pouring in large numbers outside Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence post the news of their favourite actor's death broke out. Several security personnel have been deployed to control the crowd. The news has left the film industry in deep shock and many of them have expressed grief on social media platforms terming February 24 as a "dark day" in the film industry. 

Feb 27, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)

Indian consulate will now cancel the passport of late actor Sridevi and post all the formalities are complete, the family will fly back to Mumbai. 

Feb 27, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)

The family will arrive in Mumbai where they'll head straight to Sridevi's residence and tomorrow morning, her fans, family members and the members of film fraternity will pay their respects at the funeral. Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Saurabh Malhotra are accompanying Boney Kapoor from Dubai to Mumbai.  

Feb 27, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

Although the embalming process usually takes more than an hour, it has reportedly been expedited and completed within half an hour to facilitate the release of Sridevi’s body as the process had already been delayed. Other documents required for repatriation of the body are also being cleared on a fast-track basis. 

Feb 27, 2018 4:46 pm (IST)


The embalming process is complete and the mortal remains of Sridevi are now being taken to the Dubai airport from where the family members will bring the actor's body to Mumbai, reports Khaleej Times. 

Feb 27, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)


Late actor Sridevi's body has now arrived at the Embalming unit in Muhaisna. The embalming process, which is likely to take over 1.5 hours for completion, has started.

Feb 27, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)

The security outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai is being made stringent by the passing hour with several fans gathering outside to catch one last glimpse of the first female superstar of the film industry. The entire family, including daughters Khushi Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, is currently at Anil Kapoor's residence awaiting the mortal remains of their beloved family member. 

Feb 27, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

The announcement by Dubai Public Prosecution puts an end to the speculation surrounding the circumstances of Sridevi's death and comes as a relief for the family, fans and film fraternity members. Several celebrities have taken to social media in the past two days remembering the legend of Sridevi. The industry members are in mourning right now and will pay their last respects during the funeral to be held on Wednesday. 

Feb 27, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)
According to media reports, the estimated time of departure from Dubai is 6.30pm IST, as per the filed flight plan. Sridevi’s family will return with her body on a chartered plane belonging to industrialist Anil Ambani. Her funeral is expected to take place at Pawan Hans in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Feb 27, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

The death certificate has been given to Sridevi's family after the closing of the case. Sridevi's body is likely to arrive at the embalming center for the procedure that will take over 1.5 hours and the body will be flown to Mumbai in a few hours from now.  

Feb 27, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)


As the Dubai Police hands over letters for the release of Bollywood actor Sridevi's body to her family for embalming, here’s a look at the process of preserving human body to delay decomposition.

Before embalming begins, the person who has died is washed with a disinfectant solution and the body is massaged to relieve any rigor mortis, when muscles and joints can become stiff after death.

Feb 27, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)
Dubai Public Prosecution has now closed the case and approved the release of veteran actor Sridevi's body to her family after the completion of full processes and investigation into the mysterious circumstances of her death. They further stressed that all regular procedures are now complete and cited "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness" as the cause of her death. 

Load More
  • 25 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    284/8
    50.0 overs
    		 287/7
    49.2 overs
    New Zealand beat England by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa
    IND vs SA
    172/7
    20.0 overs
    		 165/6
    20.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2018 | Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series
    NZ vs AUS
    150/9
    20.0 overs
    		 121/3
    14.4 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa
    IND vs SA
    188/4
    20.0 overs
    		 189/4
    18.4 overs
    South Africa beat India by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Feb, 2018 | Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE
    AFG vs ZIM
    241/9
    50.0 overs
    		 95/10
    32.1 overs
    Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 146 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES