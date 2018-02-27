Live Updates: Sridevi's Body Brought to Mumbai Home, Funeral Tomorrow

Sridevi's mortal remains have been brought to her Lokhandwala residence. There is a lot of commotion outside the house, with hundreds of fans, a huge media contingent and heavy police presence. Just before the ambulance reached, friends from the film fraternity also reached the home. The funeral will take place at 3.30 pm tomorrow. A condolence meet will also be held from 9.30 in the morning.
Event Highlights
Sridevi, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, leaves behind her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi. In its statement, the family said Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for people to pay their last respects from 9:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. before it is taken for cremation. The family said media can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue". "The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery," it said.
The private jet carrying the mortal remains of Sridevi has landed at the Mumbai airport. An ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor’s residence. There were 10 individuals on board the flight, including Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Reena Marwah and Sandeep Marwah.
Anil Kapoor arrives at Mumbai airport. The chartered plane carrying mortal remains of Sridevi is expected to land shortly. CISF crowd control personnel will be present around the gate during the landing. Sridevi’s daughters Jahnvi and Khushi have also left for the airport.
Anil Kapoor arrives at Mumbai airport. The chartered plane carrying mortal remains of Sridevi is expected to land shortly.
The Embraer aircraft carrying Sridevi’s mortal remains departed from Dubai around 7 pm (IST), a senior Mumbai airport official said. It is expected to land in Mumbai around 9.30 pm. An ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor’s residence. Security has been stepped up.
The Kapoor family has now released an official statement giving out details of the funeral and last rites of the legendary actor Sridevi.
"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.
Kindly find all the details for tomorrow :
1. Condolences and last respects:
Date & Time : 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Address: Celebration Sports Club
Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053
The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.
2. Cremation Ceremony
Address : Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West
Date & Time : 28th Feb 3.30 pm onwards"
In an interaction with ANI, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that the untimely demise of veteran actor Sridevi has left a huge void in the film industry. He further urged the public to stop speculating as Sridevi's family, fans and her two daughters- Khushi Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, are going through a tough time.
Madhur Bhandarkar said that the untimely demise of veteran actor Sridevi has left a huge void in the film industry. He further urged the public to stop speculating as Sridevi's family, fans and her two daughters are going through a tough time.
To say that Indian television channels were the most insensitive in their coverage of the actress's death would be an understatement.
Bappi Lahiri, who had often collaborated with late actor Sridevi, says she was the only lady superstar in the industry and will continue to be one even after her demise.
Bappi Lahiri says she was the only lady superstar in the industry and will continue to be one even after her demise.
Mr India, the cult classic, strengthened her position as an actor in the Hindi film industry impressing the viewers and critics alike. Shekhar Kapur, who had directed her in the film, took to social media and penned down an elaborate post for the late actor."You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance," he wrote. He further shared that the team was awaiting Mr India 2 adding that Sridevi had always been loyal to her directors. Kapur also cited an incident wherein she had stood by his side and fought for him like a "tigress."
You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It’s unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It’s devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film
While several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha and Karisma Kapoor among others flocked to Anil Kapoor's residence to be with the family, Odisha's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a glorious tribute to the legendary actor Sridevi who had breathed her last on February 24. (Photo: PTI)
The fans have been pouring in large numbers outside Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence post the news of their favourite actor's death broke out. Several security personnel have been deployed to control the crowd. The news has left the film industry in deep shock and many of them have expressed grief on social media platforms terming February 24 as a "dark day" in the film industry.
The family will arrive in Mumbai where they'll head straight to Sridevi's residence and tomorrow morning, her fans, family members and the members of film fraternity will pay their respects at the funeral. Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Saurabh Malhotra are accompanying Boney Kapoor from Dubai to Mumbai.
Although the embalming process usually takes more than an hour, it has reportedly been expedited and completed within half an hour to facilitate the release of Sridevi’s body as the process had already been delayed. Other documents required for repatriation of the body are also being cleared on a fast-track basis.
The security outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai is being made stringent by the passing hour with several fans gathering outside to catch one last glimpse of the first female superstar of the film industry. The entire family, including daughters Khushi Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, is currently at Anil Kapoor's residence awaiting the mortal remains of their beloved family member.
The announcement by Dubai Public Prosecution puts an end to the speculation surrounding the circumstances of Sridevi's death and comes as a relief for the family, fans and film fraternity members. Several celebrities have taken to social media in the past two days remembering the legend of Sridevi. The industry members are in mourning right now and will pay their last respects during the funeral to be held on Wednesday.
As the Dubai Police hands over letters for the release of Bollywood actor Sridevi's body to her family for embalming, here’s a look at the process of preserving human body to delay decomposition.
Before embalming begins, the person who has died is washed with a disinfectant solution and the body is massaged to relieve any rigor mortis, when muscles and joints can become stiff after death.
-
