Lizzo Bursts the Bubble for Liam Payne After His Claims on One Direction: Don't Know Who Lied to That Poor Boy

Following Liam Payne’s infamous boasting session on Logan Paul’s podcast where he presented himself as the most successful One Direction member, Lizzo has come out with a pretty blunt statement. Liam has drawn flak from fans of the former English boy band One Direction after he told Logan Paul that Simon Cowell built the band with him at the forefront during their time on The X Factor in 2010. “From what I've heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me,” said the 28-year-old said on a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

The five-member band comprised Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam. The band delivered some blockbuster hits like What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life, and more. In a recent TikTok posted by Lizzo, the American singer shared her honest opinion on what Liam had said. The 34-year-old singer said, “I don't know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman.”

Fans are also sharing their thoughts on the recent statement shared by Lizzo. One of the fans tweeted, “Hang on a minute! Not Harry's bestie dragging Liam Payne. Lizzo!”

Liam also boasted about the success of his 2017 single Strip That Down during the latest podcast appearance. The singer added that he “outsold everyone within the band” with his single. However, the statement was hit with backlash on Twitter.

One of the fans compared Liam’s songwriting skills with that of Harry’s and tweeted, “Harry Styles could have written ‘You know I love it when the music's loud but come on, strip that down for me’ but Liam Payne could never write ‘Test of my patience, there's things that we'll never know. You sunshine, you temptress, my hand's at risk I fold'.”

harry styles could have written "you know i love it when the music's loud but cmon, strip that down for me" but liam payne could never write "test of my patience, there's things that we'll never know. you sunshine, you temptress, my hand's at risk i fold." — megtilda🐞 (@cherryangelkiwi) June 2, 2022

One Direction split up in 2015 after releasing their last album Made In the AM.

