Lizzo Says She is Having Chris Evans' Baby, Captain America Star Responds

Apart from being a great singer, Lizzo evidently has a great sense of humour. The Juice singer recently started rumours around her pregnancy. On social media, she joked that she is expecting a baby with none other than Captain America star Chris Evans. Lizzo first made the joke last week in response to a fan. The actor could not resist but respond to the best pregnancy news that never happened. Evans finally reacted to her ongoing bit in a text peppered by humour.

The 33-year-old music artist shared a screengrab of a DM from Evans. He quipped, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy, lol.” The Grammy winner was over the moon and shared a video on TikTok. “Omg you all, he saw the baby bump! We did it! Now you all got to name Lil America! What are you all about to name my baby?”

Last week, Lizzo posted a TikTok video accompanied by theme music from Captain America: The First Avenger. She said in the post, "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America.”

This is not the first time Lizzo's crush on Evans became known. In the past, there have been instances which prove the singer goes gaga over her celebrity crush. The pair often have a lot of fun together and their social media banter is proof.

Not long ago, she admitted with fans how she once drunk texted the actor. Yes, one time, she drunkenly slid into Evans' DMs. At the time, Evans replied saying, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol.” He referred to the time he accidentally let slip an NSFW shot from his phone's library on Instagram in September. Lizzo later shared a screengrab of their exchange in a TikTok video.

On the work front, Chris will be next seen in the Netflix film The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, and Rege Jean Page. Lizzo, on the other hand, will release her upcoming single Rumours in August 13, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here