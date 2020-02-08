Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

LK Advani Couldn't Hold Back Tears After Watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara

In a video clip gone viral, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down besides him and tries consoling him.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
LK ADVANI , Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the screening of Shikara
LK ADVANI , Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the screening of Shikara

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits.

In a video clip gone viral, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down besides him and tries consoling him.

Shikara is about how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homes in the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, in the wake of Islamist insurgency. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essayed by Sadia).

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director's hat for the first time since 2007, when he made Eklavya: The Royal Guard.

Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits opened in cinemas on February 7.

