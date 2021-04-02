Load, Aim, Shoot: Ajay Devgn's Powerful Avatar From RRR Movie Unleashed on Birthday

The first look of Ajay Devgn’s cameo in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus has been revealed via a motion poster on his birthday. The filmmaker shared the motion poster with the tweet, “LOAD… AIM… SHOOT… He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie." Ajay responded, “Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character."

The movie’s Instagram handle gave a short description of the character: “Ajay Devgn from RRR Movie. Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie."

The teaser revealed Ajay’s look as a freedom fighter in the period drama, as the words “load, aim shoot" kept playing on repeat in the background. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The first look of Alia as Sita was unveiled on her birthday last month.

Set in 1920s India, RRR is a fictionalized account of the adventures of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Last week, Ram Charan introduced his character Alluri Sita Ramaraju with a new poster. “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju,” Ram Charan wrote as he introduced the character. Jr NTR, who is playing the other lead in the movie, said, “He’s brave. He’s honest. He’s righteous. Here’s my brother @AlwaysRamCharan in his fiercest avatar as #AlluriSitaRamaraju…"

Ajay began his shooting schedule on 21 January 2020. The filming, which was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, resumed on 5 October 2020. The film will release in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other Indian languages.