Lock Upp: Afsana Khan Reunites With 'Bhai' Karan Kundrra After Shocking Removal from Bigg Boss 15

In the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, Karan Kundrra will be seen welcoming his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and singer Afsana Khan. In the latest promo of the show, Afsana can be seen entering the show singing her latest song Bechari. She greets inmates and hugs Karan Kundrra. Afsana later talks about her song Bechari music video of which interestingly features Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal. In the promo, Karan can also be heard talking about the song as he mentions that the song has already crossed 34 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, Afsana can also be seen tapping feet with Prince Narula in the promo.

This is Afsana Khan’s first appearance on a show after her forceful eviction from Bigg Boss 15. For the unversed, the singer was evicted from the Salman Khan’s show after she tried to hurt herself in anger. She also suffered an emotional breakdown in the show and refused to leave the house. She had also demanded the eviction of Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.

Interestingly, it was Karan and Afsana’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz who graced Lock Upp along with the actress Zareen Khan last week. The two were seen interacting with inmates and indulging in several fun activities with them.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show premiered in February this year and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kangana Ranaut turned host of a reality television show for the first time with Lock Upp. Afsana Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show. Currently, Lock Upp is gearing up for its grand finale. The contestants who are competing for the trophy are Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Saisha Shinde.

