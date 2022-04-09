Lock Upp: Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi Get Into Ugly War After a Strand of Hair Found In Anjali's Food

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp is a mix of fights, friendship, love, anger and several other emotions. Every week, we witness some of these emotions among the contestants, and this week was no different. Recently, Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi were seen fighting over the food in the show.

It all started after Ali Merchant went to Payal Rohtagi complaining about a strand of hair in Anjali’s breakfast that Mandana cooked. However, Mandana overheard this conversation and indulged in an argument with Ali, which soon turned into an ugly war of words. While Ali requested everyone with kitchen duties to tie their hair before cooking food, Mandana accused her of attacking her."Inside you said Mandana, outside you are saying a general statement," she told him. In the episode, Ali and Mandana were seen yelling at each other.

Apart from this, in the recent episode of the show, Anjali Arora proposed Munawar Faruqui and told him that she loves him. “I love you,” Anjali said. Following this, Munawar smiled and told her “Tere dimaag ke doctor ko bulata hoon (I’ll call your brain doctor).” To which Anjali said, “I need it."

Meanwhile, recently Karan Kundrra also introduced an ‘appeal box’ in the show with which contestants can ask for their necessities from their fans. While contestants announce what they want from the appeal box, their requirements will be then posted on the ALTBalaji and MX Player websites in the form of a creative. Then it will seek an opinion from the audience on whether the contestants should get the items they want or not. So, the contestant who will get the maximum number of votes for their selected items, he/she will be provided with that item in the house.

Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player 24×7.

