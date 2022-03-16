Lock Upp: Ali Merchant Tells Payal Rohatgi That He On Cheated Ex-Wife Sara Khan, Adds He Regretted It

Ali Merchant’s entry into Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has added a dose of entertainment considering his ex-wife Sara Khan is locked up in the show too. Recently, Ali revealed that he cheated on Sara and talked about what went wrong between them. He told Payal Rohatgi that after their marriage in the Bigg Boss house, Ali realised that there were a lot of issues between his and Sara’s families.

“I was 23 at that time. Our generation at that time, we were very naïve and immature. So I thought it would be a nice opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married in the reality show (Bigg Boss). And when two people are in love, the next step is to get married. Before the show, we were living in for two years. She was living in my house. After I came out of the BB house, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha. I couldn’t figure out what to do. Even in the BB house, I saw there was still a link-up between her and Ashmit. Then I went to Delhi. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. And I got carried away and I regretted a lot,” Ali said.

The actor also revealed that before he could explain things to Sara, everything was out in the media and he was left helpless. “I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, everything started falling apart. So then we decided to call it off. After that, we met and she wanted to get in touch. But I was with somebody else and wanted to move on,” Ali added.

Later, Sara Khan was also seen questioning Ali for coming into the show. Expressing disappointment with his entry, Sara said, “You also had to come when I was in Bigg Boss and now here.” However, Ali added that he signed the show based on his merit and said, “I have left many projects to be here. You have no idea. So just leave it.”

Days before entering Lock Upp, Ali Merchant also called Sara Khan his ‘first love’ and mentioned that their marriage was done purely out of emotions, excitement, and immaturity. “We were lucky that time, ki hame vo opportunity milli by the makers to get married on national television and be the first person to do that. And it’s a very dreamy, very bloomy thing,” he told The Times of India.

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

