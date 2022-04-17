Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Ehsaan Faramosh', Tags Saisha Shinde 'Double Dholki'

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. Among other things, it is Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui’s chemistry that has been winning hearts. However, in the latest episode of the show, Anjali was seen calling Munawar as ‘ehsaan faramosh (ungrateful)’.

During the Saturday episode, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor and Divya Aggarwal appeared on the show as a special guests. They asked Lock Upp inmates about the person who comes to her mind when hearing certain terms. On hearing ehsaan faramosh, Anjali named Munawar Faruqui. Not just this, but she also named Saisha Shinde as ‘double dholki’ (double-faced). Anjali further tagged Payal Rohatgi as badtameez (rude) and Shivam Sharma as chapri (cheap).

During the episode, Divya Agarwal also asked Munawar to say pick-up lines for Anjali and for herself. “I have heard you make 30 seconds’ videos on social media. Try me, I last for 30 minutes," Munawar told Anjali and ran away.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor also expressed a little disappointment with Munawar Faruqui and asked him to step up his game. “You were so good in the beginning, what has happened to you now? You were my favourite contestant. Now you are at number five with Poonam. That is not cool," she said.

Apart from this, when contestants were also asked to gift their co-contestants certain props, Munawar handed over a bitter gourd to Payal and called her keechad (mud). In return for this, Payal also called him a psycho.

For the unversed, Lock Upp streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Contestants who are locked inside Kangana’s jail are Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show.

