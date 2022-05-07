Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Feels Munawar Faruqui 'Befriended' Her for Show, Says 'Bahut Shaana Hai'

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp is about to announce its winner tonight. While there have been speculations and curiosity to know who will be the winner of the trophy, the friendships in the house are taking new turns. In the latest episode of the show, Anjali Arora is seen telling Payal Rohatgi that she feels Munawar Faruqui befriended her only for the show.

As per a report by ETimes, the contestants in the house woke up to get a shocking surprise - their winning car. While it made all the contestants pretty excited, Anjali tells Payal about what she thinks about Munawar as they are nearing the finale.

It all started when Payal suddenly begins the conversation by telling Anjali, “I feel after the show, meri dosti tere saath hone wali hai. Aur kissi k saath nahi but actually I will be friends with you.” (I feel, I will only be friends with you and nobody else), after his both of them laugh.

Anjali then tells Payal, “I think Munawar befriended me for the show. Now only 2 days are left and we are not talking at all.”

Payal asks her, “I don’t know why he has a problem with you talking to me. I am not flirting with you. You two don’t have any scene. What problem he has?”

Anjali tells, “I don’t know. He can speak to any one, that’s cool. But if I talk to you, it’s a problem. He doesn’t like it.” Payal tells her, “It’s game. These people are very shaatir.”

Anjali adds, “He knows very well what is to be said in front of the camera and what needs to be shown. Woh bahut zyada shaana hai.”

Meanwhile, all the contestants are happy to see the brand new car. While talking in front of the camera, Munawar confessed that he has a lot of memories from the show and he will keep on talking about it even after the show ends. He asserts, “There are so many memories. For the next 6 months I can just keep talking about Lock Upp. I will miss all these. I am very practical. I will move on in life but I would love to talk about Lock Upp… this show is like that.”

The grand finale of Lock Upp will take place today. It will stream on MXPlayer and AltBalaji from 10:30 pm tonight.

