Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Proposes to Munawar Faruqui, Says 'I Love You'; MunJali Fans Have Meltdown

Friday’s episode of Lock Upp was all about confessing feelings. We are talking about comedian Munawar Faruqui and actress Anjali Arora. The two contestants do share a strong friendship, but on Friday, Anjali told Munawar, “I love you.” After hearing Anjali’s confession, Munawar smiled and told her “Tere dimaag ke doctor ko bulata hoon (I’ll call your brain doctor).” To which Anjali said, “I need it."

The possibility of Munawar and Anjali becoming a real couple may or may not be there, but the fans of the two Lock Upp contestants have already come up with a portmanteau ‘Munjali.’

During the episode which streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player, Anjali asked Munawar if he has gotten irritated with her. The social media influencer continued to say that at times, she gets the feeling that he is quite exasperated with her. Responding to this, Munawar told Anjali that he has been irritated with her since the first day of the show, so there is nothing new for her to feel. Anjali asked the stand-up comedian, what could be the solution for the situation that they are in to which Munawar said, “Ab hai samasya toh jhelna padega, jhel raha hoon, kya kar sakte hain (Now if there is a problem I have to endure it, and I am enduring it already. What else can be done?).” Anjali also asked Munawar if he will be visiting her in Delhi after Lock Upp gets over. He then asked her why he would come to Delhi? The comedian said that he is too busy outside of the show and will not be visiting her, especially in Delhi. Anjali also told Munawar that she will not come to Mumbai to visit him.

Fans of the Munjali couple have been reacting to the recent developments on the show. Commenting on the promo of the episode, one fan wrote, “We want Munjali together please.” Another fan commented, “Please bring them in the same team.”

Friday’s episode saw Anjali being shifted to the blue team while Munawar remained in the orange team.

