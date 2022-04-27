Lock Upp: Anjali Arora's Mom Asks Her to 'Stay Away' from Munawar Faruqui, Says 'Do Not Trust...'

The latest episode of the reality show, Lock Upp was an emotional roller coaster ride for the contestants. Ahead of the finale, the contestants got a chance to meet their family members. As part of a family week task, which will continue in today’s episode as well, the inmates had family members and friends entering the show. The presence of loved ones will give them the required emotional support and confidence boost to survive through the final leg of Lock Upp.

Anjali Arora’s mother was the first one to enter the jail and she had a couple of important things to say. Not only did she ask Anjali to stay away from comedian Munawar Faruqui but also urged her to not go overboard with their friendship.

Upon seeing her mom, Anjali was in tears. Her mother advised her to not trust anyone in the jail as everyone is there to play the game. Anjali asked, “Not even Munawar?”, and her mother said, “No one. Do not trust anyone.”

When Munawar came to meet her, Anjali’s mother told him that he was doing well in the show and they look good as friends together. However, when he left, she told Anjali, “Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh. Teri sari voting usko ja rahi hai (Maintain some distance from Munawar, all your votes are going to him).” From her expressions, one can make out that Anjali was a bit shocked as well as puzzled.

During his interaction with Anjali’s mom, Munawar apologised for making Anjali wash his clothes. The comedian said, “Ek baar isne mere kapde dhoe mai sorry hoo aunty uske liye (She washed my clothes once, and I am sorry for that).” In her reply, Anjali’s mom stated that there was no need to apologise, as the Instagram Influencer considers him as his own, hence she helped him.

The finale of Lock Upp is expected to take place next month.

