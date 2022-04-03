Lock Upp: Ankita Lokhande Is Pregnant? Actress Says Even Husband Vicky Jain Doesn’t Know

Lock Upp is fast becoming one of audience’s favourite reality shows. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show makes everyone open up about their secrets, especially over the weekend when it is ‘Judgement Day’. This weekend, Lock Upp had a guest. Kangana reunited with her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande, who came to the show to promote the second season of Pavitra Rishta. It was here that Ankita revealed she’s pregnant, before adding that it was an April Fool’s prank.

Ankita stunned everyone by revealing that she is pregnant. She added that even her husband, Vicky Jan does not know about it. She said, “Okay so even Vicky doesn’t know this. Congratulate me guys, I am pregnant,” before adding, “April fool banaya”. Yes, it was just a prank that she pulled. Kangana reacted and said that it wasn’t even 1st of April!

When it was time for Ankita to go, Kangana said, “I hope ye jhootha secret jaldi sach ho jae (hope this lie comes true soon)," and Ankita replied, “Jaldi hoga, hoga (It will happen and it will happen soon)."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on 14th December, 2021. It was a big fat wedding where Ankita invited all her friends and colleagues from the industry. Kangana Ranaut also attended the wedding. On Gudi Padwa yesterday, Ankita and Vicky moved to their new home.

Ankita was promoting Pavitra Rishta, and felt that one such relationship was blooming inside the show as well. She was talking about Munawar Farooqi and Anjali Arora. Ankita had something special for the duo- some gifts and a personalized mug with their picture and the #Munjali on it. Kangana then reminded her Manikarnika co-star that there’s a tradition to reveal secrets on the show and was asked to share one. She also praised Payal Rohatgi and revealed that she regularly watches the show with Vicky.

