Lock Upp: Babita Phogat to Join Kangana Ranaut's Show, All You Need to Know About the Wrestler

Lock Upp, the new reality show which is scheduled to stream on MX Player and ALT Balaji from February 27, is gradually revealing its list of contestants. With every reveal, the excitement quota associated with the show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, keeps increasing. Another jump in the excitement level was witnessed as the show announced its fourth contestant. Indian wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat is the fourth face that will be behind bars in the show.

Babita will be accompanying actor Nisha Rawal, model-cum-actor Poonam Pandey, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The face reveal was done through a 40-second-long intro, where Babita is seen gearing up for the twists and turns that await her.

In the promo video shared by ALT Balaji, Babita says, “Aapne mere upar bani film toh dekhi hi hogi. Lekin ab main aa rahi hoon asli dangal karne (You must have seen the movie based on my life. But now, I am coming to show you the real fight)."

Babita also voices the catch-phrase dialogue in the movie Dangal, “Hum Ke Choro Se Kam Hain Ke? (Are we any less than boys?)" Take a look:

Babita Phogat is one of the famous Phogat sisters, which also includes Geeta Phogat. Daughters of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the sister squad tasted fame when the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal portrayed their lives. Released in 2016 and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal instantly won hearts at the box office.

The journey that led up to a full-blown Bollywood film being made on the lives of Phogat sisters is filled with blood, sweat, and tears that went into Babita and her siblings emerging as proficient wrestlers. Babita’s road to becoming a wrestling celebrity saw its advent in Jalandhar, Punjab when the participants in the freestyle wrestling, 51kg category, tasted dust and Babita bagged the gold in the competition.

Since then, the medals did not stop coming and Babita’s collection of accolades kept adding medals to bite on. Silver in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, gold in the 2011 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Australia, followed by another blinging yellow in the 2014 Commonwealth games. She also represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Babita also appeared on Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Vivek Suhag in 2019. The same year, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She got the ticket from Dadri for the 2019 Haryana assembly elections but lost to independent Sombir Sangwan.

