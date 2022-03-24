Lock Upp: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Fame Mohit Malhotra To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show?

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons. With each passing episode, the show is getting entertaining and grabbing everyone’s attention. To increase the dose of entertainment, the makers of the show are planning some wild card entries.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai fame Mohit Malhotra can be one of the new entries in the show. On Thursday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared the update and wrote, “An early bird said that our all-time - cutie @mohitmalhotra9 is entering the badass jail, but will he be able to survive this atyaachaari khel?" However, there is no official announcement so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mohit Malhotra has worked in several television shows including season one of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Chupke Chupke and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada among others.

Recently actor-model Mandana Karimi, who was also the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 9, also entered the show as one of the wild card contestants. She was joined by Azma Fallah, a beauty blogger from Pakistan who participated in MTV’s Splitsvilla season 13 last year. Prior to this, Ali Merchant and Chetan Hasraj also entered the show as wild card contestants.

Advertisement

Earlier, it was also reported that Milind Soman will be soon entering the show as a wild card contestant. However, there has been no update on it so far. “The badass jail is going to get “wild”, soon we will see a wild card contestant enter the Lock Upp house. An early bird says, it’s Milind Soman! Would you like to see him spread his charm around the house?" Viral Bhayani shared.

Other celebrities who have been locked up inside the show after all the nominations so far are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, and social media influencer Anjali Arora. In the last weekend’s episode of the show renowned wrestler Babita Phogat was eliminated. “Aap ne apne aap ko Kharch he nahi kiya (You didn’t invest in yourself),” Kangana had said while announcing her elimination.

Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. It streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.