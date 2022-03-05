Lock Upp Contestant Saisha Shinde Opens up About her Transformation to Transwoman

Transwoman Saisha Shinde, a well-known fashion designer, is currently appearing as an inmate in Kangana Ranaut’s new show Lock Upp. She was the creator behind Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu’s stunning gown, which she donned on the winning evening.

Known as Swapnil Shinde before her transformation, Saisha makes her television debut with celebrity reality show Lock Upp. Saisha has been quite vocal about her transformation journey and the challenges she has experienced.

Saisha’s life had not been easy, and in the most recent episode, she revealed about the time she chose to undergo gender reassignment surgery. Saisha revealed how the first three psychiatrists she consulted suggested her not to undergo the operation because it was ‘wrong’.

Sharing her experience with other inmates of Lock Upp, Saisha said, “I was very ‘hatta khatta types’. So the first three psychiatrists said that you are very handsome. Why are you doing this?”

Even the physicians told him not to get the surgery done because it was merely a phase. But Sasha had already made up her mind. As a result, she changed her gender without having double thoughts.

She also mentioned that her family was quite supportive. Her father accepted her decision, though it took her a long time to figure out. She recalls being invited to a cousin’s wedding once. She was swarmed by people as soon as she arrived at the wedding. She said that everyone welcomed her warmly and even took photographs with her.

With a social media post in 2021, Saisha came out as a transgender person. She spoke about her intention to become a transwoman while unveiling her new name, Saisha. She said in one of her posts, “Here we go 2021 P.s: Saisha, means a meaningful life and I aim to make mine an extraordinarily meaningful one."

Saisha has designed dresses for celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Shraddha Kapoor. She is also known for her costume designs in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion.

