Lock Upp Contestant Sara Khan Reveals ex-husband Ali Merchant Cheated on Her

Lock Upp contestant Sara Khan has revealed that her ex-husband, Ali Merchant was cheating on her with a woman who used to work at her spa. Sara also claimed that she gave Ali multiple chances to mend his ways before filing for divorce. Actor and music producer Ali Merchant recently entered the show as a wildcard entry.

Actress Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had tied knots during Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010 and filed for divorce two months later.

In the March 17 episode of Lock Upp, Sara was heard saying to Karanvir Bohra that she tried giving Ali several chances but he failed her. Sara said about Ali that he keeps trying all the time and she is annoyed with it. She said, “That’s when the disrespect comes in."

Sara explained that she has always given him (Ali) the benefit of the doubt. She added that though she caught him every time, she always gave him chances. She told Karanvir that it took her four and half years to move on in life.

Sara then revealed that Ali had an affair with a former employee of her spa. Sara said that she had a spa in Lokhandwala with her partners. Her ex-husband Ali Merchant was also a part of it. Ali had appointed an assistant manager there. Sara got to know about their affair and it was the extreme for her, she then decided that was it.

Sara and Ali had met on the sets of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and married on the show after Ali proposed to Sara. After two months, they split up. It was reported that the couple had been paid Rs 50 lakh to marry in the Bigg Boss house, but the channel refuted this.

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27. The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Siddharth Sharma was eliminated from the show in the first surprise elimination.

