Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor Reveals Poonam Pandey Is Her Favourite, Warns Munawar Faruqui To Be 'Badass'

Ekta Kapoor will be gracing the upcoming episode of Lock Upp as a guest. In the recent promo of the show, host Kangana Ranaut can be seen welcoming Ekta, who is also the producer of the show.

The promo begins with Kangana welcoming Ekta, who then announced that ALT Balaji is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Kangana then announced that Lock Upp has also surpassed 300 million streams. Ekta then revealed who are her favourite five contestants in the show. She tagged Payal Rohatgi as ‘sabse badass kaidi’ and called her ‘number one’. Ekta then announced that Mandana Karimi is her second favourite contestant followed by Anjali Arora. “Anjali, I love you. I think you got your game only after you got out of the blue team," Ekta can be heard saying in the promo.

Zeeshan Khan was next in line in the list of Ekta Kapoor’s favourite contestants. She called him ‘good looking and badass’. On number five were two contestants - Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui. However, Ekta also expressed a little disappointment with Munawar. “You were so good in the beginning, what has happened to you now? You were my favourite contestant. Now you are at number five with Poonam. That is not cool," she said. Ekta Kapoor further asked male contestants to be ‘badass’ to survive in the show.

Sharing the promo, ALTBalaji wrote, “Queens spotted! Get ready for blockbuster entertainment as @ektarkapoor herself enters the badass jail."

For the unversed, Lock Upp premiered in February this year. The show streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Contestants who are locked inside Kangana’s jail are Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show.

