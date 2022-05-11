Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor Thanks Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Fantastic Job', Lauds Karan Kundrra Too

Ekta Kapoor wrapped the final schedule of her famous reality show up Lock Upp. The show, which was hosted by fierce and bodacious Kangana Ranaut came to its finale last weekend as Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner. Even though the show just got wrapped last Saturday, it has still managed to make headlines. Well, this time it isn’t for a random fight or trouble caused by any contender but for a success party of the show that was hosted afterward.

Taking to her social media, Ekta dropped a video of her celebratory party which included snippets of Kangana Ranaut, winner Munawar Faruqui, Jailer Karan Kundra, and many more. She also composed a note thanking the team and the crew that worked hard day and night to make the show the success it is today. Ekta heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut and appreciated her ‘fantastic job’ as a host of the show. She later talked about Karan Kundrra and mentioned how he nailed the role of a jailor even though he had no international format to learn from.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp after not only receiving 18 lakh votes from the audience but also the host Kangana Ranaut’s vote. Apart from the Lock Upp trophy, he also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. Payal Rohatgi was the runner-up in the show. The success party of the show was attended by several of his co-contestants including Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah among others. Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also snapped as they arrived for the party together. Ankita Lokhande had also joined the mega bash along with her husband Vicky Jain.

