Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Has More Instagram Followers Than Host Kangana Ranaut: Who Is She?

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut’s web reality show Lock Upp is currently streaming on OTT platforms MX Player and ALT Balaji. As the show proceeds, the audience is getting to see new faces. A fresh contestant has entered Lock Upp to entertain fans and take the show to another level. The new face to grace the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show is model and influencer, Anjali Arora. Let’s go into detail about the new entrant of Lock Upp.

Anjali is a model and a social media influencer. She was born to a Sikh family in Punjab in November 1999. Later, her family moved to Faridabad in Haryana. She did her schooling at Guru Harkrishan Public School. Then, she joined Deshbandhu College of Delhi University to pursue her graduation. Along with her studies, she joined the popular lip-syncing video platform TikTok. At the small age of 18 years, she gained popularity for her videos.

After TikTok’s ban in India, Anjali featured on various other social media platforms and gained immense popularity.

Currently, Anjali has more than 10 million followers on Instagram. She makes dubbing videos on various film songs and dialogues. Apart from this, she has also featured in several Haryanvi and Punjabi music videos. Temporary Pyar, Mere Humdum, Tere Bargi, and Sunakha are some of her hits. Anjali also makes vlogs for her YouTube channel in which she shares glimpses from her daily life. On YouTube, Anjali has more than two lakh subscribers.

Introducing Anjali on the show, Kangana could not wrap her head around the fact that Anjali has more than 10 million followers on Instagram. She even tried to troll her but Anjali kept smiling and took all the questions with grace.

It’ll be interesting to see how Anjali will handle the further challenges thrown at her by Jailor Kangana.

