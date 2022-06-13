Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora to Participate in Bigg Boss 16 With Munawar Faruqui?

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss to participate in the 16th season of the reality TV programme. Anjali, who gained popularity from the OTT show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, may participate in the show with her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui. There has been a lot of buzz around their pairing.

The model-actor started her career as a social media influencer on the video-sharing app TikTok. Soon after the ban of the app, she moved on to making viral content on YouTube and Instagram, which went on to win millions of hearts.

She became an internet sensation after her short video on the song Kacha Badam. She was the second runner-up of Lock Upp, which was won by Munawar. Her special chemistry with Munawar gained a lot of attention and fans became so fond of the two that they named themMunjali.

Before Bigg Boss 16, there were talks about Bigg Boss OTT season 2 going on air. Anjali is said to be involved with that too.

While there are no official statements, Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash are said to be hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2. They are said to be replacing Karan Johar.

Apart from Munawar and Anjali in Bigg Boss 16, names of artists such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Mahhi Vij are also included in the list of contestants. Earlier, Tejashwi Prakash won the trophy for the 15th season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.