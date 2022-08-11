CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora's Alleged MMS Video Leaked? Here's What She Says
Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora's Alleged MMS Video Leaked? Here's What She Says

August 11, 2022

Anjali Arora became an internet sensation after her short video on the song Kacha Badam went viral.

Anjali Arora participated in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Anjali Arora, a social media influencer, last appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp. She made headlines for various reasons post her stint in the reality show. The actress is currently busy promoting her song Saiyaan Dil Meiin Ana Re but people cannot stop talking about her latest controversy. Allegedly, a private video of the influencer has been doing rounds on the internet. During the promotional interviews, the actress was asked about the alleged MMS video, however, the social media sensation refused to talk about the matter.

In a video posted by the Daily Trending News on their YouTube channel, when Anjali was quizzed about it, she replied, “We can skip this question I think.” She further urged the media personnel to focus on Kacha Badam as it is her first project and mentioned that she is very excited about it.

Meanwhile, the video has ignited a controversy on social media. Many internet users believe it is not Anjali Arora but someone else who resembles her. While others think otherwise. However, there is no such proof of whether it is her in the video or not.

