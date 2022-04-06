Lock Upp Fame Mandana Karimi Curses Payal Rohatgi to 'Die'; She Replies 'A Smoker Is Preaching...'

The recent episode of Lock Upp witnessed an ugly fight between Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi. In the episode, Payal told Karanvir Bohra and her other team members that she heard Mandana saying ‘marja (die)’ to her when she was doing yoga.

However, Mandana refused Payal’s claim and went on to call her a “loser," adding that yoga is meant to stay positive but she wakes up in the morning with negative energy. Payal then took a dig at Mandana by saying that a “smoker" is preaching about yoga.

Later, Payal Rohatgi and Zeeshan Khan got into fight that ended on an ugly note. Payal called him Mandana Karimi’s “sidekick" while he labeled her as a “bimbo", and even called her a waste of space on this planet.

In an earlier episode, Mandana Karimi opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband and businessman, Gaurav Gupta. During a conversation with Azma Fallah, Mandana claimed that her ex-husband “slept with" whoever she knew.

Talking to Azma Fallah on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, Mandana Karimi said, “I got married at 27. We dated for two and half years, got engaged. We then courted for seven months and then got married. Then, we were separated for long. Divorce to abhi hua hai (My divorce just got through in 2021), 2021 me. We were separated. And, in those four years, he slept with whoever I knew."

A shocked Azma asked her, “Including friends?" and Mandana told her, “Mere paas friends nahi hain (I do not have friends)." Asked why he did not divorce her earlier, Mandana said it was part of her secret because no one knows it.

Mandana also revealed, “Before marriage, my then boyfriend’s mother used to send me flowers and doughnuts. We even went for coffee, shopping, parties, and spa sessions. She would ensure I never go out alone anywhere. Even if I did go out alone, she’d call up everyone there to ensure that I was actually at that place. "

