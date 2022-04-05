Lock Upp Fame Mandana Karimi Says Her Ex-husband 'Slept With Whoever I Knew': 'Divorce toh Abhi...'

In a recent episode of Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi opened up about her divorce from ex-husband and businessman Gaurav Gupta. During a conversation with Azma Fallah, Mandana claimed that her ex-husband “slept with" whoever she knew.

Talking to Azma Fallah, Mandana Karimi said, “I got married at 27. We dated for two and half years, got engaged. We then courted for seven months and then got married. Then, we were separated for long. Divorce to abhi hua hai (My divorce just got through in 2021), 2021 me. We were separated. And, in those four years, he slept with whoever I knew."

A shocked Azma asked her, “Including friends?" and Mandana told her, “Mere paas friends nahi hain (I do not have friends)." Asked why he did not divorce her earlier, Mandana said it was part of her secret because no one knows it.

Mandana also revealed, “Before marriage, my then boyfriend’s mother used to send me flowers and doughnuts. We even went for coffee, shopping, parties, and spa sessions. She would ensure I never go out alone anywhere. Even if I did go out alone, she’d call up everyone there to ensure that I was actually at that place. "

Advertisement

A few days ago, Mandana Karimi got an earful from jailor Karan Kundrra for “playing the woman card" on the show. It happened during a task when Karan lost his cool on Mandana for not following the rules of a task he had assigned. When he tried to explain it to her, Mandana argued to prove her point to him. She kept fighting back and even said that she got bruised during the task.

Karan Kundrra got upset with Mandana and yelled, “Do not teach me how to do my job.” When Mandana asked him for a logical explanation, the latter replied, “Do not try to twist this conversation Mandana.” Mandana continued to argue with him and said, “A woman was pushed.” Karan completely lost his cool and said, “This woman was asked to stay in her position.” Mandana then turned towards the camera and said, “I would love to not be in this show.” After hearing this, Karan said, “I don’t care. If you want to leave this show, leave right now. I will not let anybody use this stupid woman’s card when it’s not necessary. This is 2022 India madam.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.