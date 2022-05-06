Lock Upp Grand Finale: Date, Time, Finalists and Other Details You Must Know

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp premiered in February this year, it has been ruling headlines. During the show, several celebrity contestants made several shocking and controversial revelations, leaving everyone stunned. However, Lock Upp is now gearing up for its grand finale. If you are wondering where and when can you watch it, worry not, because we have collected all information for you.

When and Where To Watch Lock Upp Grand Finale?

Lock Upp’s grand finale will be telecasted on ALTBalaji and MX Player on Saturday i.e on May 7. The finale episode will stream at 10:30 PM. The show’s host Kangana Ranaut will be announcing the winner of the show. There will be special performances by the show’s finalists and former contestants too.

Who Are The Lock Upp Finalists?

There are seven contestants who are competing hard to be the first-ever winner of the reality show Lock Upp. While Shivam Sharma was the first finalist of the show, he was followed by Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula. Other contestants who are eying the Lock Upp trophy are Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shine, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora.

What Will The Winner of Lock Upp Get?

Not much information about what will the winner of Lock Upp receive has been disclosed. However, if a report by India.com is to be believed, the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor is likely to offer Lock Upp winner a lead role in one of her upcoming shows. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut on television with Lock Upp. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and was launched on February 3 at an event in Mumbai. Later, Bigg Boss 15 fame and actor Karan Kundrra is also a jailer in the show. The show also allowed the audience to interact directly with the contestants.

