Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut Reveals Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child: 'Boy From Our Town Used To...'

Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault: On Sunday night’s episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut revealed she was sexually assaulted as a child. The Manikarnika actress’s confession came after Munawar Faruqui spoke about his experience of being sexually assaulted as a child. The comedian and the host opened up about their experiences as part of a task on the show.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during the episode, Saisha Shinde was asked to convince at least one of her co-contestant to share their secret in order to save her on the show. Munawar stepped forward and revealed that he was six years old when he was first sexually assaulted and it went on until he turned 11.

“They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realised they should stop it,” he recalled. Munawar added that he never shared this with anyone, even his family for his family had to face these relatives. “I once felt my dad got to know about it but he scolded me a lot. Perhaps he felt the same, as I did, that this is not something that should come out in the open,” he added.

Applauding him for coming forward and speaking up about such a traumatic incident, Kangana opened up about her experience as well. The Queen actress revealed she was sexually assaulted by a young boy who lived in the same town as her. “I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this,” she said.

She recalled the boy being only three to four years older than her and was probably exploring his sexuality. “He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time. There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men,” she added.

Kangana pointed out that the ones who go through these experiences are made to feel guilty for it. She added that this is a huge crisis among children in society today and shows how important it is to tell them about good and bad touches.

The conversation left everyone emotional with the contestants hugging Munawar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.