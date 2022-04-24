Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra Admits It Was A ‘Stupid Move’ to Approach Anjali Arora for A Fake Relationship'

Kaaranvir Bohra had been touted as one of the strongest contenders of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. So, when he was eliminated from the show for the first time, fans demanded that he be brought back. Now, the actor has been evicted for the second time from the show. In the show, he had asked Anjali Arora to fake having a crush on him. Now, in a recent interview, he has opened up about it.

Talking to ETimes, Kaaranvir called the move ‘stupid’ and said, “It was a stupid move no doubt. But I thought there are many angles in reality shows. There are times when things are scripted, and angles are created and sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes relationships are real and they organically happen. I felt this is a new and different show, so let me try here. I thought this would be a safe angle and I discussed with Anjali that it should come from your side and I can’t do it because I am a married man.”

He added that Anjali had initially given him a thumbs up but had gotten a ‘better deal’ from Munawar, and that he was not aware of her having a boyfriend. Kaaranvir added, “I purposely did it under the camera, I knew I was getting watched. To keep her and myself safe that it shouldn’t look cheap, I had clearly told her it would be one-sided. I told her also that it will disappear after a few days, how Shivam had a crush on Sara and it died because she didn’t give any importance. This was the exact proposal and I had no interest in her. I didn’t know at that time that she had a boyfriend outside. She should have refused me at that moment but she gave me a thumbs up. Log alag alag tarike se game khelte hain (People play the game differently and she didn’t tell anyone about it for two weeks and was waiting for another proposal. When she got pally with Munawar then she discussed it with him as she got a better deal with him.”

Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora were loved by fans, who lovingly gave their couple ‘Munjali’. Later on the show, it was revealed that Munawar was once married and has a child, while Anjali is also in a committed relationship.

