Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra Appalled at Anjali Arora’s Claim That Payal Rohatgi Was Ready For a Relationship with Him

In a recent promo of Lock Upp, audience saw how Anjali Arora claimed that Payal Rohatgi was ready to fake a relationship with Kaaranvir Bohra inside the show. Anjali said that the Super Khabri had informed her about this, and Payal got furious at such allegations. Prince and Shivam also took Anjali’s side, and this gave rise to a huge altercation. Now, Kaaranavir Bohra has reacted to it.

In an interview with ETimes, Kaaranvir revealed that it was as a joke that Payal had said that she would have been with him if Sangram was not in her life. He added, “Payal and I would never do that. I am amazed that Shivam is laughing like that on such a big thing. I just saw the part and I am really appalled at how low this girl Anjali Arora can go. I saw that Super Khabri’s statement also, Anjali completely manipulated the statement.”

He added, “I am really surprised with Prince. I think this will be the one show which he is not going to win obviously because he has not come here as a contestant. But he is playing like a contestant. This is one show which will go on record that he has lost the show. Forget about winning or losing the show, he has lost so much of respect. He is supporting Anjali in the fight.”

Kaaranvir showed his support to Payal and said, “These people are disgusting and they really have no class, it’s so sad. I am very proud of Payal the way she is standing tall against the whole gang. They all are attacking her and she is just a fire cracker. They are looking like bullies but they are failing miserably because she is not getting bullied."

What do you think of the entire episode? Is Payal being bullied, and do you feel Kangana Ranaut would not take it lightly on Judgement Day?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.