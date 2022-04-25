Lock Upp: Kaidi’s Family Members Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show, Make Massive Revelations

The recent episode of the controversial reality show Lock Upp will not just leave everyone emotional but shocked as well. The drama in Kangana Ranaut’s show is all set to increase with the entry on contestants’ family members. Yes, you read it right. During Monday’s live, we saw how Lock Upp kicks it up a notch higher with its ‘Atyaachaari’ quotient by inviting family members of the contestants to the show.

Inmate Anjali’s mother entered the show to motivate her daughter and gave her a new cup as a replacement for the one broken by Payal a few days ago. She further revealed that it was Payal who broke stuff in the jail and not Azma who was previously being targeted by everyone.

Next in line was Azma’s mother. She entered the show and nominated Anjali to be locked in the charge sheet. Azma’s mother told her daughter’s co-contestant Munawar Faruqui that his friends are planning to target him. She even advised him to watch his back.

Shivam Sharma also got emotional as he saw his father after a long time. The two hugged each other as Shivam was left emotional.

Seeing inmates meeting their family members, their co-contestants were also left emotional. However, with revelations by each of these family members, the contestants are now finding it difficult to trust anyone in the badass jail. However, it will be interesting to see who will finally emerge as the winner.

Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji 24×7. It also allows audiences to interact directly with the contestants. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra also recently joined the show as a jailer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.