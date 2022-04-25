Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Eliminates Ali Merchant, Declares Poonam Pandey Safe

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut eliminated Ali Merchant and decided to save Poonam Pandey after they were declared to be in the bottom 2. Kangana told Poonam that while many people think that her time is up on the show but she thinks otherwise.

Kangana also asked Poonam if she truly wanted to give herself a second chance. To which, Poonam said that she wanted to stay in the game and prove herself. “I expected this from you. I knew you won’t succumb to your physical challenges. You can take yoga lessons from Payal (laughs). What you bring to the show is what matters to me. I think on the basis of that others have been given second chances including Saisha, Karanvir and Munawar. But you’d have to participate actively in the coming week. You have to prove them all wrong that your time is up,” Kangana told Poonam.

Meanwhile, Kangana asked Ali if he agrees that he has not given much to the show. She jokingly took a dig at him for being harmless and friendly in the game. “When you joined the game, I thought you won’t last a week but you proved everyone wrong. You have come this far in the game. But if I have to make a choice between Poonam and you, I will lock you out,” Kangana further said.

Earlier, Ali’s ex-wife Sara Khan blamed him for her eviction from Lock Upp. On asked if his entry affected her game, Sara Khan told Indian Express.com, “It was not about the game anymore. It’s about my life. I have been trying to shrug off my past for 12 years, and I don’t want to be associated with him anymore.” The Bidaai actor also shared that, however, she has no complaints with the makers. “They might have expected something but I think they didn’t realise that I have moved on. They were mistaken.”

